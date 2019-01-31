Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: A Letter To My Fellow Ghanaians! –the Ten Years Challenge...
41 minutes ago

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Lawyer Sarfo Duku Welcomes Gov’t Decision To Help Clubs In Africa

Communications Director for Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Lawyer Sarfo Duku has revealed that the club welcomes government’s decision to financially help Ghanaian clubs participating in the CAF Champions league as well as the Confederations Cup.

The government on Tuesday through a statement signed by Sports Minister Honorable Isaac Asiamah announced that it would provide financial support to Ghanaian clubs competing in both the CAF Champions League and the Confederation Cup competitions.

The statement indicated that clubs that participate in the CAF Champions’ League group phase will be given $200,000 while $150,000 will go to clubs participating in the CAF Confederations Cup.

Speaking to Joy FM, Lawyer Sarfo Duku disclosed that the move is a major booster for the Porcupine Warriors as they start their group campaign in the CAF Confederations Cup this weekend.

“Obviously it is a very refreshing news, it is timely, a morale booster and of course a huge financial relief to the clubs”, Kotoko’s Communications Directors said.

He further shared that the club will be traveling outside Ghana to play three away matches in the CAF organized competition this month and that is going to cost them a lot of money. He is now pleased and believes government’s support coming in will take away some of the burden from them.

“In February alone we will be making three trips outside Ghana and you know the deep financial obligation involved in even making one trip. So this gesture coming from government is a welcoming one”, Lawyer Sarfo Duku said.

The Kumasi based side is expected to fly out of the country to Sudan where they will play Al Hilal on Sunday, February 3 for their first Group C match. Kick off time for that match has been slated for 15:00 GMT.

