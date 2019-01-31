Cameroon Clubs Drop Case Against CAF Over 2019 Hosting

The body representing amateur clubs in Cameroon (ACFAC) has dropped the two cases it lodged at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas). ACFAC approached Cas over Caf's decision to strip Cameroon of the hosting rights for the 2019 African Cup of Nations.

Cameroon were stripped of the rights to host the tournament due to infrastructure and security concerns.

"The Cas complaint was a way for us to maintain pressure on Caf," ACFAC president Henri Claude Mballa Ongolo explained.

"When Cameroon were awarded the 2021 event, there was disapproval from some Ivory Coast officials and we weren't sure they'd accept to host a later edition.

"Fortunately President Alasane Ouattara of Ivory Coast has agreed to stage the 2023 event and so we think the complaint no longer has its place.

"Our move was to ensure that Cameroon hosts a continental event and we think it's paid off."

Caf President Ahmad has praised Ouattara for agreeing to the switch.

"I thank the President for taking into account this aspect of solidarity so that we support this shift for the organization of Afcon 2021 in Cameroon, which is now at 80 per cent of the work and Côte d'Ivoire in 2023, and Guinea in 2025." he said.

"To avoid misinterpretation, only Guinea can decide whether they prefer co-hosting or not. But CAf is in favour of a co-hosting of the Afcon."

Egypt were chosen as replacements for Cameroon to host the 2019 tournament.

---BBC