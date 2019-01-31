Abbey Pobi Claims Kevin-Prince Boateng Is Bigger Than Ghana

Veteran football administrator, Jonathan Abbey Pobi says Kevin-Prince Boateng is bigger than the Black Stars, adding that none of the current national team players can be compared to him.

The 31 year old forward is on an indefinite suspension from the Black Stars after he was sacked from the camp of the during the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.

Ghanaians have called on Kwesi Appiah to recall Boateng to the national team ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt but Kwesi Appiah, who is the head coach of the team insists he [Kevin-Prince Boateng] must apologize to the country before he is given a call to the national team.

However, the vociferous administrator claims Kevin is bigger than the Black Stars by saying that none of the current national team players can be compared to him.

"I've already advised coach Kwesi Nyantakyi to focus on team building instead of focusing about Prince Boateng," Mr Abbey Pobby told Kumasi-based Okese FM.

"Kevin misbehaved at the 2014 World Cup because his appearance fee of $10,000 was slashed by a management member of the Black Stars. His towel was stolen by someone at the camp," he claimed.

"Kevin has decided not to play for the Black Stars again. He's bigger than the national team. None of the current Black Stars players is better than Kevin," he ended.