FEATURED: A Letter To My Fellow Ghanaians! –the Ten Years Challenge...
1 hour ago | Football News

Majeed Waris Score In FC Nantes Stalemate With Saint Etienne

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Majeed Abdul Waris was on the scoresheet as FC Nantes was held at home by Saint Etienne in the French Ligue 1 on Wednesday evening at the Stade de la Beaujoire.

Remy Cabella opened the score for the visitors with a brilliant strike on the 58th minute.

The Ghanaian striker snatched the leveller for the Yellow and Green lads on the 70th minute of the game.

Waris lasted for the entire duration of the match whiles his compatriot Enoch Kwarteng came on after 64 minutes.

He has scored five goals in his 23 appearances for FC Nantes in all competitions.

