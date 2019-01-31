Bukom Banku Tips Richard Commey To Beat Isa Chaniev

Ghanaian boxer, Braimah Kamoko alias Bukom Banku is backing Richard Commey to beat Isa Chaniev to win the vacant IBF World Lightweight title this Saturday, February 2, 2019.

Ghanaian boxer Richard Commey will face Russian Isa Chaniev in a bid to capture the vacant IBF World lightweight title. The belt was recently held by Mikey Garcia who has moved up in weight.

Commey who is the Mandatory challenger for the belt will face 3rd ranked Isa Chaniev this weekend at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. The two boxers are poised to take hold of the belt to get the opportunity to rule the division.

Ahead of the bout, Bukom Banku is confident the Ghanaian will beat the Russian to take charge of the vacant IBF World Lightweight title.

“He will win. Richard Commey is training hard and I believe him and I believe their coach. Everything is praying. Me I don’t wish anybody downfall. When I can’t do it someone can do it. Me I pray for all the Ghanaian boxers to be a world champion. The time Azumah go, Ike Quartey go, Joshua Clottey go, Agbeko go, we no get any champion”, Banku said in an interview with Joy FM.

Bukom Banku further advised young boxers to respect their coaches and managers as he believes it is the key to becoming a successfully boxer in the future which will eventually make mold them into a world champion.

A win for Commey on Saturday will make him Ghana’s ninth world champion behind the likes of Hall of Famer Professor Azumah Nelson, Ike Quartey, Joshua Clottey and more recently, Isaac Dogboe