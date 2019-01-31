CAF CC: Kotoko Told To Expect Intimidation In Sudan

Coach James Kwesi Appiah has cautioned Asante Kotoko over intimidation of football fans ahead of their encounter with Al Hilal of Sudan.

The Reds will be playing the Sudanese outfit in the opener of group C fixture of the CAF Confederation Cup on Sunday, 3 February at the Al Hilal Stadium.

The former Porcupine Warriors player, who managed FC Khartoum in the Sudanese topflight has cautioned Kotoko over the intimidating supporters of Al Hilal.

"Al Hilal is a very good team with a lot of foreign players in their team and they have a very large fan base that intimidates opponents".

"Al Hilal is a very strong team in Sudan and it's going to be a tough game for Kotoko".

"It wouldn't be easy for Kotoko to win in Sudan but if the win comes on Sunday, it will be good for us all", he told Ashh FM.

The ex-Black Stars captain added that for Asante Kotoko to record a favourable result from Sudan, they must be tactically discipline and concentrated on the game.

"The Kotoko players must comport themselves on the field of play and concentrate more on the game in Sudan because it will be a very tough game".

The Reds are in group C alongside Nkana FC, Zesco United and Al Hilal.