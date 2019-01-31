Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: A Letter To My Fellow Ghanaians! –the Ten Years Challenge...
1 hour ago

Dzeko Faces Lengthy Suspension After Roma Striker Spits At Referee [VIDEO]

Dzeko Faces Lengthy Suspension After Roma Striker Spits At Referee [VIDEO]

Roma striker Edin Dzeko is facing a lengthy stint on the sidelines after appearing to spit at the referee during his side's thumping by Fiorentina.

The Bosnian international, a Premier League winner during his time with Manchester City, was dismissed in the 72nd minute of Roma's 7-1 thrashing for dissent.

Video and images appear to show the 32-year-old spitting at official Gianluca Manganiello.

The incident happened at 3-1, with La Viola taking the Romans apart in the Coppa Italia quarter-final - on the same night Juventus ' bid to retain the trophy ended with defeat at Atalanta.

Now the Italian FA are awaiting the referee's match report, which will confirm his reasons for sending off Dzeko.

His ban will carry over into Serie A, but Dzeko looks almost certain for a severe and lengthy suspension if spitting is confirmed.

Eusebio Di Francesco is under serious pressure and apologised to fans for a "shameful performance".

However, the Giallorossi chief insisted he won't resign.

"Resignation? Let's leave that sort of talk aside, the thought has never entered my mind," he told reporters after Wednesday's game.

"I think any sort of comment would be superfluous, whether it be technical or tactical.

"All I can do is apologise. It was a terrible performance from every point of view."

