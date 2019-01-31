Alhaji Gruzah: I’ll Eliminate Corruption, Nepotism In Ghana Football

Ghana Football Association (GFA) presidential hopeful, Alhaji Karim Gruzah, has promised to lead a principled administration that will uphold the highest standards of integrity and accountability if given the mandate to lead the next FA executive as GFA President.

He noted that a lack of transparency, nepotism, bribery and corruption were the bane of the previous administration headed by Kwesi Nyantakyi, who resigned the post after 13 years in charge of Ghana football in the aftermath of an exposé last year of massive corruption in Ghana football.

In an interview with the Graphic Sports, the founder of Kumasi-based King Faisal blamed the collapse of football in the country on the manner in which the game was run but promised to turn things around if he took control of affairs.

“The way football was run in Ghana by the previous administration was bad; football was run based on relationships and friendship which should not be so. Nepotism should be kicked out in football and that is exactly what I am going to do.

“I won’t condone bribery and corruption under my administration. Officiating is very bad in our football due to bribery and corruption and I will see to it that these things do not repeat under my watch,” asserted the straight-talking Alhaji Gruzah.

The King Faisal boss, one of the most experienced football administrators in Ghana, has indicated he will run for the top job when elections are held to choose a successor for Mr Nyantakyi, who resigned his post in the wake of the Number 12 exposé which implicated him in corruption-related issues before he was handed a lifetime ban by football’s world governing body FIFA for multiple ethical violations.

Other prospective candidates for the FA presidency include Messrs Fred Pappoe (one-time vice-president of the GFA during Mr Nyantakyi’s first term), Wilfred Kwaku Osei (Palmer), Dreams FC Executive Chairman Kurt Okraku and Phar Rangers President, Nana Yaw Amponsah, GHALCA boss Kudjoe Fianoo who are all believed to be lacing their boots in readiness for the green light by the GFA Normalisation Committee, mandated by FIFA to set the ground rules and organise elections as part of a wider mandate to reform Ghana football.

Even though he may not be lettered, Gruzah is counting on his vast experience and his deep insights into football management as the trump card to upstage other contenders.

“I know all the people that will be contesting for the GFA presidency. I believe I’m the right candidate for that position because I have more experience than anyone of them. I’ve been in football for over 50 years and I know I’m going to win it based on my vast experience.”

Among the areas Alhaji Gruzah wants to bring reforms to are juvenile football, officiating and the Premier League, which he promised to make more exciting in order to attract sponsors.

As a long-standing former chairman of the National Juvenile Committee, the King Faisal boss said he would employ an experienced business person to rejuvenate juvenile or colts football, which has seen a slow death over the years.

“Reviving colts football shouldn’t be difficult. I have been in colts football for 31 years, my children are organising tournaments in Kumasi because they do not want the players to be training only without competitive tournaments,” Alhaji Gruzah observed.

-GraphicSports