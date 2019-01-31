Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: A Letter To My Fellow Ghanaians! –the Ten Years Challenge...
C.K Akunnor Hails Kotoko Management & Supporters

Charles Akonnor has hailed the management and supporters of Asante Kotoko saying their immense support have contributed to the forward match of the club in their quest to conquer Africa.

Kotoko will kick off their group stage of the CAF Confederations Cup against Al Hilal of Sudan on Sunday.

The reigning MTN FA Cup champions qualified for the group phase after defeating Coton Sport 5:3 on aggregate.

With fans singing his praises after their feat, the coach rather parried the credit to management and fans instead of taking the credit himself.

“It’s not only me who deserves the commendation for reaching the group stages.

“Most of all the commendation go to God, and then Dr Kwame Kyei, the management and everyone, especially the fans,” he told the media.

“I want to congratulate the supporters, for their massive support during the knockout stages. It is my hope that they will continue to throw their weight solidly behind us whether good or bad times.”

