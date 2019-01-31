Kotoko CEO Hails Gov't Support In CAF CC

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, George Amoako, has hailed government for providing financial backing to the club as they gear up for their CAF Confederation Cup group campaign.

The government on Tuesday announced that it would provide financial support to Ghanaian clubs competing in both the CAF Champions League and the Confederation Cup competitions.

In a statement released through the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MoYS) the government declared its decision to provide financial support to Ghanaian clubs participating in Africa football competitions.

Clubs that participate in the CAF Champions League group phase will be given $200,000 while $150,000 will go to clubs participating in the CAF Confederations Cup.

The directive indicated that the Porcupine Warriors will receive a total amount of US$ 150,000 as government ’s support for reaching the group stage of the CAF Confederations Cup.

Elated by government’s gesture as they participated in the top flight of Africa football and flying the flag of Ghana very high, Mr Amoako was full of praise for the initiative, saying, it came at the right time

“The government has really done well, and we appreciate them.

"This will go a long way to help us financially. Previously, it was nil but now we have something to offset some cost we are incurring.

"Oliver Twist will always ask for more so if they should increase it some time to come, clubs will be happy,” Amoako said.