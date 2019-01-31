Lets Get Excited, Football Is Coming Back Bigger – Ekow Asmah

Vice chairman of the Communications and Promotions of the AD HOC Committee of the GFA Normalization Committee, Ekow Asmah has urged football fans in Ghana to get excited as they are working very hard to bring the game back.

He said there would be great media involvement to get them effective and efficient in playing a vital role to get the game appreciated.

According to Asmah who was a critic of the Kwesi Nyantekyi administration, they can work within the four week aloted to them, as they are experienced and have handled assignments bigger than what they have been assigned.

He named personalities like Ebo Quansah, a former SWAG president, Albert Sam, Paul Adom Otchere. Taminu Issah, Ohene Brenya and himself as experienced, ethical and professional media gurus who can perform in the duty given them.

He said the clubs that have prepared and organised for the new take off are going to enjoy most. He hinted that they are working on getting much revenue for the clubs and players.

“Its time to get excited, we should be happy that things will get better. Let's forget the few negatives and concentrate on the positives” he assured

He added that the media has a vital role to play in promoting sports and football in Ghana, so they must not be sidelined, but get involved at the planning process, and be given packages to promote the game.

He commended Asante Kotoko in their recent outing in the CAF Cup competition which they won home and away and wished that the Confederation of African Football (CAF) will give Ghana more than one slot.

He said the Ad Hoc Committee has been promised allowance after their four weeks job, but their focus is on presenting a good report, and they hope to work well so that in future their names can be remembered as those who put the game of football in order.