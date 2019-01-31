Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: A Letter To My Fellow Ghanaians! –the Ten Years Challenge...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
21 minutes ago | Sports News

Barcelona Hit Sevilla For 6 To Reach Copa del Rey Semi-Finals

By Modern Ghana
Barcelona Hit Sevilla For 6 To Reach Copa del Rey Semi-Finals

Barcelona hammered Sevilla as they overturned a first-leg deficit to win 6-1 (6-3 on aggregate) and make the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey. The four-time defending champions came into this match with work to do having been convincingly beaten 2-0 at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan the week before, but they turned in a highly impressive performance on what was a momentous night at Camp Nou.

It took Barcelona just 13 minuets to open the scoring, with Philippe Coutinho converting a penalty kick following a contentious refereeing decision. Sevilla then spurned the opportunity to score from the spot themselves as Ever Banega saw his penalty saved by Jasper Cillessen.

Barca doubled their advantage not long after when Arthur threaded through Ivan Rakitic for a somewhat fortunate finish past Juan Soriano, who was deceived by the flicked shot from the Croatian.

Coutinho scored his second, and Barca’s third, in the second half, with Sergi Roberto scoring a fourth. Guilherme Arana gave Sevilla a lifeline, but Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi scored two late goals to put the finishing touches on the win for the home side.

wires

Sports News
Powered By Modern Ghana
Coppa Italia: Holders Juventus Crash Out, Fiorentina Thump Roma 7-1
Bournemouth Put Four Past Shambolic Chelsea
Liverpool Frustrated As Leicester Take Point From Anfield
Arsenal Signs Denis Suarez on Loan
TOP STORIES

Anokye Supremo's Death: Evangelist Addai Stands Vindicated

39 minutes ago

Expedite Action To Rescue Abducted Young Ladies---Executive ...

56 minutes ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line