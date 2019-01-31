Barcelona Hit Sevilla For 6 To Reach Copa del Rey Semi-Finals

Barcelona hammered Sevilla as they overturned a first-leg deficit to win 6-1 (6-3 on aggregate) and make the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey. The four-time defending champions came into this match with work to do having been convincingly beaten 2-0 at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan the week before, but they turned in a highly impressive performance on what was a momentous night at Camp Nou.

It took Barcelona just 13 minuets to open the scoring, with Philippe Coutinho converting a penalty kick following a contentious refereeing decision. Sevilla then spurned the opportunity to score from the spot themselves as Ever Banega saw his penalty saved by Jasper Cillessen.

Barca doubled their advantage not long after when Arthur threaded through Ivan Rakitic for a somewhat fortunate finish past Juan Soriano, who was deceived by the flicked shot from the Croatian.

Coutinho scored his second, and Barca’s third, in the second half, with Sergi Roberto scoring a fourth. Guilherme Arana gave Sevilla a lifeline, but Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi scored two late goals to put the finishing touches on the win for the home side.

