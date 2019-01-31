Coppa Italia: Holders Juventus Crash Out, Fiorentina Thump Roma 7-1

Holders Juventus crashed out of the Coppa Italia on Wednesday with a 3-0 defeat at Atalanta, as striker Duvan Zapata scored twice to continue his electric form. Timothy Castagne and Zapata struck in the 37th and 39th minutes to stun the record 13-times winners, with Colombia striker Zapata netting another late on to set up a semi-final clash with Fiorentina.

Atalanta, who earned a 2-2 draw against Serie A leaders Juventus at Bergamo in December, pulled off another surprise result, ensuring Juve would not win the competition for a fifth season running.

Castagne caught out Joao Cancelo and drilled home from the edge of the box to put the hosts ahead, with Zapata lashing in the second moments later.

Furious Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri was sent off after throwing his jacket onto the pitch after the second goal. The Old Lady were not stirred into action, however, and failed to record a single shot on target in the first half.

Zapata pounced for his second in the final stages, taking his tally to 17 goals in his last 10 games across all competitions.

Also on Wednesday, Federico Chiesa scored a hat-trick as Fiorentina humiliated Roma 7-1 to reach the Coppa Italia semi-finals.

The 21-year-old Italy forward hit the post early on and scored twice in the first 18 minutes in Florence.

Aleksandar Kolarov netted for Roma before Luis Muriel made it 3-1 at half-time.

Chiesa completed his hat-trick in the second half, Giovanni Simeone got two and Marco Benassi also found the net.

Substitute Edin Dzeko was sent off for the visitors late on after arguing with the referee.

It was only the sixth time in the club's history that Roma had conceded seven goals. The last time was against Bayern Munich in 2014.

