Bournemouth Put Four Past Shambolic Chelsea

Two goals and an assist by Joshua King saw Bournemouth put further pressure on Chelsea's bid for Champions League qualification at Vitality Stadium. King scored either side of a composed David Brooks finish, before Charlie Daniels added a fourth as the Cherries condemned the visitors to a second consecutive league defeat.

Bournemouth were fortunate to be level at the interval as veteran goalkeeper Artur Boruc produced five impressive saves to deny a Chelsea side that failed to penetrate their hosts' defence despite 70% of possession.

But within a minute of the second half starting, Bournemouth took the lead as King arrived late in the Chelsea box to smash Brooks' cut-back past Kepa Arrizabalaga.

The duo combined again for the second as King lofted the ball over a scrambling Chelsea defence for Brooks to latch on to and fire into the bottom corner.

The influential Welshman, 21, hobbled off in the second half, but King added a third with the final touch of a flowing Bournemouth move with a right-footed finish from close range.

Substitute Daniels produced the finishing touch within a minute of being on the pitch with a stooping header.

A second consecutive league win for Bournemouth sees the Cherries move up to 10th in the table, while Chelsea drop to fifth because of a worse goal difference than fourth-placed Arsenal.

