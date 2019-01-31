Bournemouth Put Four Past Shambolic Chelsea

Daniels celebrates making it 4-0 Bournemouth. Photograph: Hannah McKay/Reuters
Two goals and an assist by Joshua King saw Bournemouth put further pressure on Chelsea's bid for Champions League qualification at Vitality Stadium. King scored either side of a composed David Brooks finish, before Charlie Daniels added a fourth as the Cherries condemned the visitors to a second consecutive league defeat.
Bournemouth were fortunate to be level at the interval as veteran goalkeeper Artur Boruc produced five impressive saves to deny a Chelsea side that failed to penetrate their hosts' defence despite 70% of possession.
But within a minute of the second half starting, Bournemouth took the lead as King arrived late in the Chelsea box to smash Brooks' cut-back past Kepa Arrizabalaga.
The duo combined again for the second as King lofted the ball over a scrambling Chelsea defence for Brooks to latch on to and fire into the bottom corner.
The influential Welshman, 21, hobbled off in the second half, but King added a third with the final touch of a flowing Bournemouth move with a right-footed finish from close range.
Substitute Daniels produced the finishing touch within a minute of being on the pitch with a stooping header.
A second consecutive league win for Bournemouth sees the Cherries move up to 10th in the table, while Chelsea drop to fifth because of a worse goal difference than fourth-placed Arsenal.
—wires