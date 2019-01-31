Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: A Letter To My Fellow Ghanaians! –the Ten Years Challenge...
Liverpool Frustrated As Leicester Take Point From Anfield

Leicester frustrate Liverpool

Liverpool failed to take advantage of Manchester City's title slip as they dropped points at home to Leicester City on Wednesday. City were beaten 2-1 at Newcastle on Tuesday and Liverpool got off to the perfect start when Sadio Mane fired them ahead in the opening few minutes.

However they couldn't find a second and Leicester were level just before the break when Harry Maguire broke the offside trap and tapped past Alisson.

Both sides had chances to get a winner but Liverpool will be far more frustrated, having missed a chance to move seven points clear at the top of the table.

As it is they are now five ahead of City.

