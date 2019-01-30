Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: A Letter To My Fellow Ghanaians! –the Ten Years Challenge...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
9 minutes ago | Boxing

Female Boxing Referee Rosemay Ametepe Is No More

By Sammy Heywood Okine
Female Boxing Referee Rosemay Ametepe Is No More

The Ghana boxing fraternity regrets to announce the sudden death of Madam Rosemary Ametepe of the Ghana Prisons Service on Tuesday, January 29, 2019.

She was an experienced amateur referee/judge and has officiated in so many boxing matches.

She is one of the only two licensed ladies in the Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF) who have taken it upon themselves to promote and develop the sport by officiating.

Due to her death, the exciting Bukom Fist of Fury Boxing League has been postponed.

The over 20 years experienced official had been unwell for some time but managed to report to handle matches in the Fist of Fury series. She was 46 years and left behind a child.

Boxing
Powered By Modern Ghana
Coach Ben Tawiah Passes On
Dr Kofi Amoah Denies Consulting Banned Kwesi Nyantakyi In Decision Making
Deontay Wilder's Rematch With Tyson Fury 'Heading To New York's Barclays Center For April 27 Or May 18'
Richard Commey: The Wounded Warrior With A Second Shot At Making History
TOP STORIES

Ken Agyapong Trade Insults With Muntaka For Dragging Him To ...

4 hours ago

It's Only The Blind And Deaf Who Are Not Aware Of My Achieve...

7 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line