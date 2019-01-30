Ghana To Face Burkina Faso In CHAN 2020 Zone B Qualifiers

Ghana will take on Burkina Faso in the Zone B Qualifiers for the 2020 African Nations Qualifiers which will be held in Ethiopia next year.

The draw was made known in Cairo, Egypt on Wednesday.

CAF met to decide on the format for the qualifiers and it was determined that the continent would be divided into zones out of which teams would qualify for the CHAN Tournament.

The breakdown for the zones is as follows:

Northern Zone – 2 teams

Western A Zone – 2 teams

Western B Zone – 3 teams

Central Zone – 3 teams

Central-East Zone – 2 teams + Ethiopia

Southern Zone – 3 teams

Ghana is in West Africa Zone B which has other members being Benin, Togo, Nigeria, Niger, Cote d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso.

In all, 47 countries will engage in the qualifiers for 15 slots with the 16th going to hosts, Ethiopia.

CAF stated that it would soon reveal the dates and schedule for the qualifiers.