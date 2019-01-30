Kwesi Nyantakyi Must Be Prosecuted To Serve As A Deterrent To GFA Presidential Hopefuls - Yaw Boateng Gyan

Veteran football administrator, Yaw Boateng-Gyan, wants former GFA chief, Kwesi Nyantakyi to be prosecuted to serve as a deterrent to others who have expressed interest in occupying the top seat as the president of the FA.

Mr Nyantakyi was slapped with a lifetime ban by FIFA after the premiering of the Anas Aremeyaw Anas 'Number 12' video that uncovered the rot in Ghana football in June last year.

After the Executive Committee of the FA was nullified, the world football governing body [FIFA] instituted a four-member Normalization Committee replace the ExCO and steer affairs of football in the country.

The former WAFU Zone B president is yet to be charged with any offense but some members of his then administration have publicly expressed their interest in succeeding him as the president of the country's football governing body.

However, Yaw Boateng Gyan, who is a former National Youth Organizer for the opposition National Democratic Party [NDC] want the former CAF 1st vice president and FIFA Executive Council Member to prosecuted to serve a deterrent to the personalities who have expressed interest in occupying the FA's top seat when the Normalization Committee leave office.

“All the issues that have come up is centered on one person, that is Kwesi Nyantakyi, claims of he being bribed and caught on tape has amounted to not, he is walking a free man making it look almost impossible to prosecute him, and so, what is our measure of deterrence to those who are eager and desperate to be GFA capos? he questioned.

"So I ask, what wrong did Nyantakyi do for us to suffer this damming consequences of this expose. I think the Normalisation Committee must sit up, they have a lot to do,” he added in an interview with Kumasi based Abusua FM.

The Normalization Committee have up to March 31 2019 to execute their mandate given to them by FIFA.