46 minutes ago | Football News Hearts Hand First Professional Contract To Manaf Umar [PHOTOS] By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Hearts of Oak have handed a first professional contract to youngster Manaf Umar.The midfielder was drafted into the first team following his sparkling performance under Coach Kim Grant for the past months and has been handed a long term contract.Manaf becomes the fifth youth player to sign a first professional deal after Enoch Addo, Michelle Sarpong, James Serwonu and Yusif Alhassan.Photos below... Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Staff Writer
Hearts Hand First Professional Contract To Manaf Umar [PHOTOS]
Hearts of Oak have handed a first professional contract to youngster Manaf Umar.
The midfielder was drafted into the first team following his sparkling performance under Coach Kim Grant for the past months and has been handed a long term contract.
Manaf becomes the fifth youth player to sign a first professional deal after Enoch Addo, Michelle Sarpong, James Serwonu and Yusif Alhassan.
Photos below...