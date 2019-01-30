Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: A Letter To My Fellow Ghanaians! –the Ten Years Challenge...
46 minutes ago | Football News

Hearts Hand First Professional Contract To Manaf Umar [PHOTOS]

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Hearts of Oak have handed a first professional contract to youngster Manaf Umar.

The midfielder was drafted into the first team following his sparkling performance under Coach Kim Grant for the past months and has been handed a long term contract.

Manaf becomes the fifth youth player to sign a first professional deal after Enoch Addo, Michelle Sarpong, James Serwonu and Yusif Alhassan.

Photos below...

