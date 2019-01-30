Auroras Prodigy Manaf Umar Signs Professional Contract With Hearts

Accra Hearts of Oak has handed Auroras prodigy Manaf Umar a professional contract which will see him play for the club for a long term. The contract was signed and confirmed by the club earlier today.

In a twitter post, the Phobians shared “Manaf Umar of Auroras has signed his first professional contract with @HeartsOfOakGH . The midfielder has signed a long term deal with the senior team”.

Manaf is the third player to have been handed a professional contract this month.

First it was Auroras captain Michelle Sarpong before left back Enock Addo also signed his professional contract with the club. The three are to augment the first team as new manager Kim Grant continue to build a formidable side for the Accra based club.