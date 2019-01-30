Don't Extend Normalization Committee's Mandate - Ayew To FIFA

Solar Ayew has charged FIFA not to extend the mandate of Ghana's Normalization Committee beyond their deadline.

The four-member committee was instituted by FIFA after Kwesi Nyantakyi's led administration was dissolved after the airing of the 'Number 12' video that collapsed the foundations of Ghana football.

However, the committee have come under pressure for failing to execute their mandate.

Reports emerged that committee are seeking to extend their mandate but the president of the Committee has rubbished those claims insisting he will execute his mandate before March 31.

However, the former Black Meteors player believes the four-member committee has nothing to offer Ghana football and FIFA must not think of extending their mandate else Ghana Football will still be in agony.

"I can't say so far so good or bad but let us wait and see what the NC can do. But from experience, I can't say they are on the right path", he told Kumasi-based New Mercury FM.

"I don't think the Normalization Committee's mandate should be extended else we will suffer", he ended.

Nonetheless, critics have continuously claimed that the six-month mandate won't be enough to erase the mess created by the Kwesi Nyantakyi's administration.