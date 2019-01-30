Black Satellites Coach Insists Team Can Win U20 AFCON

Assistant coach for the Ghana u20 team (Black Satellites), Nurudeen Ahmed has stressed that the West African side cannot be written off whiles indicating that the team can win the u20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) trophy.

The team has lost most of their warm up games ahead of the tournament which starts early next month in Niger. The poor results from the friendlies has led to worry that they might be eliminated even at the group stage. The team recently performed poorly in the WAFU Zone B tournament and looks as if they have still not found their rhythm.

The Satellites are in Group B with the likes of Senegal, Mali, and Burkina Faso. Their group opener will be against the Burkinabe’s this Sunday, February 3, 2019. Despite the poor performance in the friendly matches, assistant head coach Nurudeen Ahmed believes they can still change the narrative when the tournament starts and has cautioned the other teams not to write them off.

“That is football. In football preparations is different from the real tournament. There if you keep losing your preparatory matches you should not be written off”, coach Ahmed said in an interview with Journalist in Niger.

He further admitted “We are now like underdogs but they will see a different Ghana altogether when the tournament start. At least when we lift our game we will go far and we can lift the trophy”.

Ghana’s match against Burkina Faso will be played at 18:30 GMT with the other group game between Mali and Senegal kicking off at 15:30 GMT.