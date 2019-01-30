Kotoko To Go All Out Against Al Hilal – Edmund Ackah

Greater Accra Representative for Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Mr. Edmund Ackah has indicated that the club will be going all out to win their CAF Confederations Cup Group opener against Sudanese powerhouse Al Hilal when the two lock horns this Sunday.

Kotoko is Ghana’s only representative in any CAF competition and are already doing well despite the fact that there is more work to be done. They are currently at the group phase of the CAF Confederations cup where they have been pitted in Group C with Al Hilal of Sudan and Zambian gianst Zesco United and Nkana Red Devils.

They will play their first match of this phase against Al Hilal on February 3 in an away encounter. Edmund Ackah insists the Porcupine Warriors are not going to Sudan to get a comfortable results but rather they mean business and will be going after all three points at stake.

“We are not going to Sudan to fight for a comfortable results and come back to Ghana to finish the job. We will be going all out. It is a competition and there is a trophy at stake. From the group stage we are going into the quarter finals and we won’t finish the group stage and be eliminated”, he said in an interview with Asempa FM yesterday.

He continued “Once we enter the quarter finals our target will be to get into the finals. We set two targets for ourselves and we have already achieved one. Now the second target and for that matter the target of the Executive Chairman and the club is to win the trophy”.

Edmund Ackah further stressed that Kotoko has the players to get the job done and their progress from the group stage will not rely on the players they will be able to sign. He is optimistic the club already has an in-depth squad with a lot of quality that will be able to get them the results to progress further into the competition.

Kickoff time for the match is 15:00 GMT.