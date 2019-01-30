Dr Kofi Amoah Denies Consulting Banned Kwesi Nyantakyi In Decision Making

President of the Ghana FA Normalization Committee, Dr Kofi Amoah has rubbished claims that they consult banned Kwesi Nyantakyi in decision making.

Executive Committee member of the then Ghana FA, Wilfred Osei Kweku Palmer in an interview with Takoradi based Connect FM revealed that his former boss, Kwesi Nyantakyi is being consulted by Normalization Committee in their decision making due to the difficult nature of their work.

Mr Nyantakyi's led administration was disbanded after he was exposed in the 'Number 12' video by Anas Aremeyaw Anas in June last year.

Top Ghana FA officials and match officials were caught on camera engaging in corruption activities in their line of duties.

After the airing of the video, the country's football governing body was dissolved which eventually led to the institution of the Normalization Committee to replace the Executive Committee and run the day to day football activities in the country.

But according to the Osei Kweku Palmer who has expressed his interest in vying for the Ghana FA top position claims the former CAF 1st vice president is always approached by the Normalization Committee to seek information regarding their task to return football to its normalcy.

However, Dr Kofi Amoah in an interview on Atinka FM has described Osei Kweku Palmer's claims as a cooked and false story.

"A few days ago I read an article that every decision we take, we consult Nyantakyi.

"So if you are a Ghanaian and you cook up such stories, how does your conscience treat you when you sleep.

"Where is their proof? It is just a manufactured story and naked story," he added.

Mr Kwesi Nyantakyi has been slapped with a lifetime ban by FIFA with a heavy fine after he was found guilty.

The Normalization Committee are expected to vacate office on March 31 2019.

However, the GFA Normalization Committee have named six ad-hoc committees to aid steer their mandate.