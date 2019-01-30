Ga West Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) Endorses Frindo Soccer Board Game

The inventor of FRINDO SOCCER; John Frimpong Manso and his Marketing officer, Nana Kwame Ansah have paid a courtesy call on the Ga East Municipal Chief Executive, Hon. Janet T. Mensah as part of their ongoing promotional drive for the FRINDO INDOOR SOCCER board game.

After a few demonstrations, the MCE was taken by the game and pledged her support for this new soccer phenomenon. She encouraged the inventor of the game and his staff to take it nationwide to garner more exposure and also encouraged patronage of the board game when it becomes available for retail.

She even noted that it can be played anywhere and become an international game. She encouraged schools and parents to get some for their students, pupil and wards.

The USA based former teacher who invented the game appealed to the government and other business bodies to assist him to make the game the choice of everybody in Ghana.

According to Mr Frimpong – Manso who hails from Agogo in the Ashanti Region, he has worked all his life to make sure the Indoor Board Game is accepted locally and internationally.

He disclosed that many people in the USA and China are interested but he wants it to be recognized as a Ghanaian product, manufactured in Ghana and distributed from Ghana. He hinted that he was at the UK Games Expo 2018 in Birmingham, UK and many people were excited about the product.

He appealed to the president, HE Nana Akuffo Addo and the government of Ghana to support him to manufacture more and send it out to the world.

The FrindoSoccer Indoor Board Game is played with a dice, by two or more people and can be played by groups or teams.

The game helps in knowing much about the technicalities in football and construction of words in dictation for students.

According to Mr. Frimpong – Manso, the game can be played by footballers and other sportsmen while in camp and it refreshes the mind.

The launch of FrindoSoccer Board Game comes off in Accra at the Ghana International Press Center (GIPC) on March 12, 2019.

FRINDO SOCCER is a board game that depicts the actual gameplay of soccer on the field with a dice on a board.- It can be played in groups and singles.and can be used to organise any soccer competition be it gala, knockout and league.