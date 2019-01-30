Ivory Coast Agree To Host The Nations Cup In 2023

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) says Ivory Coast has agreed to host the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, instead of 2021.

The move allows Cameroon, who were stripped of the right to stage this year's event, to take on 2021 instead.

Ivory Coast had resisted the two-year delay, going as far as filing a case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

But after President Alassane Ouattara met Caf President Ahmad on Tuesday, a deal has been sealed.

Guinea, who had been slated for 2023, will put on the 2025 tournament.

Both Cameroon and Guinea had already agreed to the changes, so the deal with Ivory Coast is the final part of the re-organisation of Caf's long-standing plans.

The original schedule had been announced back in 2014.

Egypt are hosting this year's tournament, which will take place in June and July.

The 2019 event will be the first Nations Cup to feature 24 teams.