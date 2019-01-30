Clinching The 2019 AFCON In Egypt Will Be Tough For Ghana - Kwabena Yeboah

President of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana [SWAG], Kwabena Yeboah is convinced Ghana winning the 2019 Africa Cup of Nation will not come easy.

Coach Kwesi Appiah and his playing body have been charged to end the country's trophy-less drought in Egypt.

But according to the astute sports writer and broadcaster, Ghana’s chances of lifting the ultimate has not only been made difficult by the expansion of the tournament but also the positive strides made by some countries who previously were no match for the country.

Speaking to pressmen at the launch of the 44th edition of the SWAG Awards, Kwabena Yeboah admitted that the quality of players in the Black Stars has waned and the team will have to punch above its weight if they are to win the tournament which will be held in Egypt.

“There are going to be 24 countries that are going to compete at the AFCON and I think that sometimes we tend to be a bit arrogant that once Ghana is participating we have a birthright to go and win the trophy. It is my sincere and candid wish and hopes that we would win the trophy because it has eluded us for a very long time”.

“Winning the Africa Cup of Nations is getting more difficult by the year so I do not think that it is going to be easy. I do not think that we can boast of a team that is extraordinarily talented for us to put our hands on our chest and say we going to win the Africa Cup of Nations”, he said.

Ghana has already qualified for the tournament which is slated for June 21 to July 19, 2019.

With Ghana’s last AFCON glory coming in 1982, Ghanaians are expectant coach Kwesi Appiah and his charges will refresh Ghana’s trophy cabinet with 2019 AFCON title.