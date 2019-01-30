Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: A Letter To My Fellow Ghanaians! –the Ten Years Challenge...
CAF CC: Kotoko Will Beat Al Hilal To Make The Supporters Happy - Wahab Adams

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Kotoko defender, Wahab Adams is optimistic of continuing their impressive run against Al Hilal of Sudan in the CAF Confederations Cup group game opener.

The Porcupine Warriors will be hosted by the Sundanese champions on Sunday.

After reaching the group phase of the competition for the first time in 11 years, the former Aduana Stars defender is positive ahead of the encounter with Al Hilal.

“We will defeat Al Hilal to make our supporters happy because we have really prepared very well, ” Wahab told reporters in Kumasi on Tuesday.

“In our last friendly game against Storm Academy, they gave us a good opposition which was excellent for the game ahead in Sudan. We were able to practice our formations and tactics and play under flood light too so we are very optimistic about a victory. We will shock them in front of their fans,” he said.

“I will like to ask the majority of our supporters who cannot travel to support us with prayers. If God permits we will come back with good news,” he added.

Kotoko will welcome Zambian Champions Zesco United to the Baba Yara stadium in the second game of the group before travelling to Zambia to face Nkana FC.

