Egypt FA: 10,000 Fans Allowed To Attend Al Ahly-Simba Champions League Clash

The Egyptian Football Association (EFA) revealed that they received security clearance for 10,000 fans to attend Al Ahly clash with Simba in matchday three of the 2019 CAF Champions League.

Al Ahly are currently top of Group D with four points in two matches while Simba are third, level on points with second-placed Vita Club with three points.

The two clubs will meet on Saturday as the Red Castle look to extend their lead at the top of Group D. Kick-off takes place 19:00 GMT.

After the EFA announced the news regarding the number of fans allowed to attend the game, Al Ahly are expected to be issuing tickets for the game within the next few days.