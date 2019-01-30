Man City Handed Huge Title Blow With Loss At Newcastle

Manchester City's title hopes suffered a huge blow as Newcastle came from a goal down to record a remarkable victory over the defending champions at St James' Park.

Two defensive lapses cost Pep Guardiola's side the chance to cut Liverpool's lead at the top of the Premier League to one point. The Reds face Leicester at home on Wednesday.

City could not have got off to a better start when Sergio Aguero's hooked home after only 24 seconds.

The Argentine also had a goal disallowed soon after when referee Paul Tierney adjudged Kevin De Bruyne had delivered a free-kick before he gave him the signal. The Belgian was booked as a consequence.

Guardiola's side rarely troubled Magpies keeper Martin Dubravka thereafter, and Rafael Benitez's men grew in belief.

The home support erupted in the 66th minute when Salomon Rondon instinctively fired in after connecting with Isaac Hayden's header from 12 yards out.

And the match turned on its head in the 80th minute when the Magpies were awarded a penalty after Fernandinho - overplaying at the back - fouled Sean Longstaff in the area after being robbed of possession.

Matt Ritchie waited more than two minutes as City keeper Ederson received treatment, before firing his spot-kick beyond the reach of the Brazilian.