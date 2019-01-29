Man United In Talks With Chinese Club Over Sale Of Fellaini

Manchester United are in talks with a Chinese club about the sale of Belgium midfielder Marouane Fellaini.

The name of the club concerned has not been revealed but the Chinese transfer window does not close until 28 February.

United are refusing to say whether a fee has been agreed for the player.

Fellaini, 31, was the first major signing of the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era, joining for £27.5m on deadline day in the 2013 summer transfer window.

The Belgian has never won over the United fans, even though he was regularly selected by David Moyes, Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho.

He allowed his contract to run out at the end of last season but subsequently signed a new two-year deal that is not due to expire until 2020.