FEATURED: A Letter To My Fellow Ghanaians! –the Ten Years Challenge...
25 minutes ago

Murray undergoes surgery on hip

By Paul Myers - RFI
Former world number one Andy Murray revealed on Tuesday he had undergone hip resurfacing surgery in London. The insertion of a metal plate into the joint on Monday was the second operation on his hip in a year.

In January 2018, Murray had surgery in Melbourne. He returned to the men's tour in June but cut short his season in the autumn

Just before the 2019 Australian Open, Murray said he intended to retire following the 2019 edition of Wimbledon.

But after his elimination in the first round in Melbourne, the 31-year-old Briton said he would consider options to continue his career.

"Feeling a bit battered and bruised just now," Murray said on Instagram. "But hopefully that will be the end of my hip pain."

It is uncertain whether Murray will be able to reclaim the heights that furnished him with three Grand Slam titles as well as two Olympic gold medals

