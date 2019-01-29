Modern Ghana logo

2 hours ago | Football News

Former GFA Veep Insists He Is Not Scared To Competition

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Mr Fred Pappoe has confirmed that he is ready to contest anybody for the Ghana Football Association presidency.

The country's football has been unoccupied after Kwesi Nyantakyi's resignation last year June.

Top football guru's in the country have expressed their interest in steering football affairs in the country.

However, the former Ghana FA vice president says he is not perturbed by the personalities that have expressed their interest in the seat.

"The only thing I can say is that all those contesting for the GFA presidential seat are humans like me and they all want what is good for Ghana football, they all have something good to offer, am not afraid of anybody so when the time comes we shall see," he told FOX FM in Kumasi.

A new president for the country's football governing body will be elected after Congress after the Normalization Committee restores football to its normalcy.

