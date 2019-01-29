Fred Pappoe Hails Asante Kotoko's Performance In CAF CC

Ghana FA presidential hopeful, Fred Pappoe has heaped praises on the performance of Asante Kotoko in the CAF Confederations Cup.

The Porcupine Warriors made a bold decision to represent the country in the Confederations Cup when the Ghana Premier League was truncated which brought all football activities to an end after airing the 'Number 12' video by Anas Aremeyaw Anas in June last year.

The MTN FA Cup reigning champions have booked their place in the group stage of the competition after edging out Coton Sport 5:3 on aggregate in the final playoffs for the first time in 11 years.

Ahead of their group game opener against Al Hilal in Sudan, the Accra Great Olympics chief has called on the players to keep fighting on and make history.

"I will congratulate them (Asante Kotoko) so far for where they have been able to reach so far," he told FOX FM.

"When it started some of us were afraid because there was no active football in the country so it's not worth it but they knew their worth and stood on their grounds and truly they have proven themselves.

"I will encourage them not to relent on what they've done so far but fight on more and they will do well,"