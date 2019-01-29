Dede Ayew Impress As Fernabache Move Out Of Relegation Zone

Black Stars forward Andre Dede Ayew impressed for Fernabache yesterday as they posted a 3-2 victory over Yeni Malatyaspor in the Turkish Super Lig at the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium.

The win is the first at home for the Turkish giants since November 2018. The now struggling side risked sinking further into the relegation zone following their below par performances in the Lig all season.

Andre Dede Ayew last 80 minutes for Fernabache whiles playing a vital part to ensure his side won the game at the end of the 90 minutes. The victors opened the scoring just 2 minutes into the first half with Attacker Mehmet Ekici getting that important goal of the Yellow Canaries.

The lead was however cancelled on the 28th minute when defender Arturo Mina found the back of the net for the away side. From there on it was back and forth action for both sides who looked to get the edge over the other in search for all three points at stake.

Mehmet Ekici and Mitchell Donald both scored for their respective clubs to make it two all before Mehmet Topal struck an 86th-minute winner to make it 3-2 for the home side.

The win has now given Fernabache some breathing space amidst relegation battle and they now sit two places above the red zone. They have only been able to amass 20 points out of 20 matches played and will need to win more games if they are to avoid being relegated at the end of the season.