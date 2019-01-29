We Are Determined To Win Confederations Cup - Dr Kyei

Professor Kwame Kyei

The Executive Chairman of Asante Kotoko, Dr Kwame Kyei, has boldly predicted an Africa success for his club this year.

The Porcupine Warriors has done a yeoman’s job by making it into the group stage of the lucrative Africa Confederation Cup tournament after eliminating Coto Sport 5:3 on aggregate in the final playoff at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

According to him, Kotoko would advance past the group stage and win the Africa trophy this year to appease their fans and openly lamented over Kotoko’s inability to win Africa trophy for a long time.

According to him, he is determined to lead Kotoko to break their trophy drought on the continent, which is over three decades.

“It has always been my wish to lead Kotoko to become Africa champions once again and I know that the time is now.

“We have God on our side and I know for sure that this year, the Africa Confederation Cup will be in Ghana,” he predicted.

Kotoko are expected to leave the shores of the country on Thursday for their group opener against Al Hilal on Sunday.