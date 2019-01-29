Modern Ghana logo

A Letter To My Fellow Ghanaians! –the Ten Years Challenge...
Alhaji Grusah Is More Than Qualified To Be GFA President - Mickey Charles

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
President of Techiman City, Charles Kwadwo Ntim believes Alhaji Karim Grusah is more than qualified to be the president of the Ghana Football Association.

The Ghana FA top seat has been vacant since Kwesi Nyantakyi's resignation in June last year prior to the airing of the 'Number 12' video by Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

The King Faisal bankroller has told Asempa FM that he is the best person to steer the affairs of football in the country after the exit of Mr Nyantakyi.

Nana Yaw Amponsah, Kurt Okraku, Osei Kweku Palmer, George Akwasi Afriyie, Alhaji Raji, Alhaji Grusah among other football administrators have openly declared their interest in the Ghana FA presidency.

However, some section of football supporters on Alhaji Grusah to rescind his decision of contesting for the FA presidency but Mikey Charles is optimistic the renowned football administrator is more than qualified to lead football im the country.

"Alhaji Grusah is more than qualified to contest for GFA president," he told Asempa FM.

"He [Alhaji Grusah] won an election in Ghana but the results were changed and those who did that have confessed and apologize to Alhaji Grusah," he added.

