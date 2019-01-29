Kwasi Appiah Backs Kotoko To Do Better In CAF Confederations Cup

Coach Kwasi Appiah

Former Captain of Kumasi Asante Kotoko and now head for the Black Stars, coach Kwasi Appiah is backing the Porcupine Warriors to do better than they already have in the CAF Confederations Cup Competition.

The Kumasi based side have already crossed three hurdles in the competition. First they were given a walk over in the early stages of the competition before overcoming Kariobangi Sharks and Cotton Sports Garoua in the other preliminary stage matches.

They are now at the Group phase where they have been pitted in Group C with the likes of Al Hilal of Sudan as well as Zambian giants Zesco United and Nkana Red Devils.

Despite their commendable efforts so far, the Black Stars gaffer believe Kotoko can even better their performance and go far in this year’s continental showpiece.

“The team has actually made them (fans) proud. In the case of the players I believe that they are doing very well now. We know they have got a new coach and some of the players are new so they are now picking up as a team. It is important we give them some small time”.

“I think going forward they will play a better game. If you look at the situation where we are not playing any competitions and they are putting up this performance I think it’s very brilliant”, Coach Appiah said in an interview with Journalists.

Kotoko will start their group campaign this Sunday, February 3 2019, where they will travel to Sudan to play Al Hilal. Kickoff time for that match is 15:00 GMT.