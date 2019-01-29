Recall KP Boateng Back To Black Stars If He Will Help Lift AFCON - Solar Ayew

Former Ghanaian international, Solar Ayew has called on Coach Kwesi Appiah to consider inviting Kevin Prince Boateng to the Black Stars if he can help the country win the AFCON.

The 31-year-old is serving an indefinite suspension from the camp national when he was sacked from the camp of the team during the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Rio alongside Sulley Muntari for misconduct.

But according to the former Black Meteors star, the Barcelona forward has the quality to help Ghana win the AFCON trophy, which has eluded the country for over three decades.

"I continue to say that we should call Kelvin Prince Boateng because we don't need pastors or imams to play football," he said.

"We should put our differences away and manage him. Who told you that footballers should do yes sir master. If he will help us to win Afcon let us bring him," he added.

Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah stated in an interview he will only invite Kevin Prince Boateng if he apologizes for his conduct in Brazil.