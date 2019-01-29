Hearts of Oak To Receive 6,000 Umbro Replica Jerseys Next Month
By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Accra Hearts of Oak will start wearing kits from sponsors UMBRO starting next month (February).
The capital-based club signed a three-year deal with the UK sportswear and equipment firm last year but are yet to take delivery of the products.
Hearts have paid a ‘substantial amount’ on December after placing an order.
''We have made payment for a consignment ordered and we are now waiting for UMBRO to produce them and supply to us. I can say that they are at the production stage,'' an unnamed management member is quoted by Graphic Sports.
''They [UMBRO] have assured us that early next month it (kits) will be coming so we are expecting to receive about 6,000 replica jersey and other items for the team.''
Hearts become a member of some renowned sporting clubs that will be seen wearing the Umbro jerseys.
