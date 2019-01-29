Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: A Letter To My Fellow Ghanaians! –the Ten Years Challenge...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
59 minutes ago | Football News

Hearts of Oak To Receive 6,000 Umbro Replica Jerseys Next Month

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Hearts of Oak To Receive 6,000 Umbro Replica Jerseys Next Month

Accra Hearts of Oak will start wearing kits from sponsors UMBRO starting next month (February).

The capital-based club signed a three-year deal with the UK sportswear and equipment firm last year but are yet to take delivery of the products.

Hearts have paid a ‘substantial amount’ on December after placing an order.

''We have made payment for a consignment ordered and we are now waiting for UMBRO to produce them and supply to us. I can say that they are at the production stage,'' an unnamed management member is quoted by Graphic Sports.

''They [UMBRO] have assured us that early next month it (kits) will be coming so we are expecting to receive about 6,000 replica jersey and other items for the team.''

Hearts become a member of some renowned sporting clubs that will be seen wearing the Umbro jerseys.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Staff Writer
Football News
Powered By Modern Ghana
Filippo Inzaghi Replaced By Sinisa Mihajlovic As Bologna Manager
Chelsea Tell Hudson-Odoi He Will Not Be Sold
Italian Coach Banned For Five Months For Head-Butting Rival
It's Always An Honour To Play For Ghana - Kwadwo Asamoah
TOP STORIES

Recent Killings And Kidnappings: Gov’t Is In Full Control – ...

3 hours ago

Police Urged To Use ICT Tools To Investigate Kidnappers

3 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line