Hearts of Oak To Receive 6,000 Umbro Replica Jerseys Next Month

Accra Hearts of Oak will start wearing kits from sponsors UMBRO starting next month (February).

The capital-based club signed a three-year deal with the UK sportswear and equipment firm last year but are yet to take delivery of the products.

Hearts have paid a ‘substantial amount’ on December after placing an order.

''We have made payment for a consignment ordered and we are now waiting for UMBRO to produce them and supply to us. I can say that they are at the production stage,'' an unnamed management member is quoted by Graphic Sports.

''They [UMBRO] have assured us that early next month it (kits) will be coming so we are expecting to receive about 6,000 replica jersey and other items for the team.''

Hearts become a member of some renowned sporting clubs that will be seen wearing the Umbro jerseys.