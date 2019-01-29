Hoffman Seeks New Club After Hearts Exit

Former Accra Hearts of Oak interim Coach, Seth Hoffman, says he is available to put his expertise at the disposal of any club which may need his services after parting ways with the Phobians.

Hoffman believes he has gained enormous experience during his short spell at Hearts where he was caretaker coach from June last year until the appointment of Kim Grant four months later as the club’s head coach and technical director, following which he was made an assistant coach.

However last Wednesday, Hearts announced they had parted ways with the 48-year-old coach as part of what the club said was a restructuring of their technical bench.

Currently, the Phobians are without an assistant coach following Hoffman’s departure and the short stint of former Wigan Athletic and Sunderland defender, Titus Bramble, who joined the Phobians last month to train the club’s defenders. Grant’s technical team includes Christian Angba (goalkeepers’ trainer), Alhassan Abdul Rahman (member), Mohammed Fawad (member), Aliu Adjetey Adjei (physician) and Nii Sabahn Quaye (team manager).

Hoffman, who insisted he was not sacked by the Phobians, noted that he valued the time spent with the club and was ready to move on.

“I am no longer with Hearts and I thank God that I was not sacked but we agreed to part ways by mutual consent. I gave my best to the club and they have also helped me improve on my credentials.

“Now I am ready to accept any club that will require my services. I have come a long way as a coach. I have studied a lot and gained a lot of experience throughout my journey from Wa All Stars, Heart of Lions, Hearts of Oak, as well as the lower division clubs that I worked for,” he told the Graphic Sports newspaper.

Hoffman took charge of the club in June 2018 following the dismissal of Henry Wellington, who supervised the club's consistent poor run of form during the 2017/2018 Ghana Premier League season.

During his time in charge, Hearts twice defeated Liberty Professionals 2-0 back-to-back in friendly matches at the Carl Reindorf Park at Dansoman, beat Bechem United twice (2-1 and 3-0) again and held Susubribi FC to a scoreless draw at the Rovers Park at Old Tafo-Akyem.

Hoffman said he was not bitter about parting ways with the club and expressed his appreciation to the Hearts Board Chairman, Togbe Afede XIV, for the opportunity offered him to work with the Phobians at the highest level.