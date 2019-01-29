Nominations Open For Maiden Volta Sports Awards

Foster Enam Dagadu

Volta Regional Sports Authority in collaboration with the Aborigines Sports Promotions, organizers of the maiden edition of the Volta Sports Awards has officially opened nominations for the event scheduled to award various sportsmen and women in the region.

The nominations which opened on Saturday 26th January 2019 will end on Friday, 1st February 2019.

Mr Foster Enam Dagadu, chairman of the Volta Regional Boxing Federation who is the coordinator for the event has called on all individuals and stakeholders to join and make the event a success.

“It has become necessary to open online nominations in order to reach the sports fraternity within the region and perhaps beyond. We hope to build up from this edition and make it an annual event”, he said.

“Am also calling on sportsmen and women to take advantage of this event to showcase themselves and the region to the entire world”, he added.

He further called on corporate bodies both within and outside the region to come on board and support the events towards the recognition of sports personalities of the region.

The main event for the awards slated for March 9th will be hosted the Aborigines Resort Hotel in Keta.