Holders Chelsea Draw Man Utd In FA Cup Fifth Round

Defending champions Chelsea will host 12-time winners Manchester United in the fifth round of the FA Cup in a repeat of last year's final.

League Two side Newport County could host Premier League champions Manchester City if they overcome Middlesbrough in their replay.

League One side Doncaster Rovers will be hoping to create an upset after they were drawn at home to Crystal Palace.

The fifth-round ties will take place between 15-18 February.

Fifth-round draw in full:

Bristol City v Shrewsbury Town or Wolverhampton Wanderers

AFC Wimbledon v Millwall

Doncaster Rovers v Crystal Palace

Middlesbrough or Newport County v Manchester City

Chelsea v Manchester United

Swansea v Barnet or Brentford

Portsmouth or Queens Park Rangers v Watford

Brighton & Hove Albion or West Bromwich Albion v Derby County