32 minutes ago | Football News

Holders Chelsea Draw Man Utd In FA Cup Fifth Round

Defending champions Chelsea will host 12-time winners Manchester United in the fifth round of the FA Cup in a repeat of last year's final.

League Two side Newport County could host Premier League champions Manchester City if they overcome Middlesbrough in their replay.

League One side Doncaster Rovers will be hoping to create an upset after they were drawn at home to Crystal Palace.

The fifth-round ties will take place between 15-18 February.

Fifth-round draw in full:
Bristol City v Shrewsbury Town or Wolverhampton Wanderers

AFC Wimbledon v Millwall
Doncaster Rovers v Crystal Palace
Middlesbrough or Newport County v Manchester City
Chelsea v Manchester United
Swansea v Barnet or Brentford
Portsmouth or Queens Park Rangers v Watford
Brighton & Hove Albion or West Bromwich Albion v Derby County

