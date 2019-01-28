44th MTN/SWAG Awards Slated For May 11 @ AICC

The 44th MTN SWAG Award Night has been fixed for May 11, 2019, at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).

This was announced at the MTN House on Monday at Ridge by Kwabena Yeboah, President of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG).

He said the award is the first awards event in Ghana and has been running consistently for the past 43 years, and thanked former executives and members who have maintained and sustained the event.

He said 34 individuals and 11 institutions are going to receive honours for their works in the season 2018.

They include Isaac Dogboe who won and lost the World Boxing Organisation (WBO) Super Bantamweight title, Thomas Partey of Athletico Madrid, Richard Commey, the IBF title aspirant and Tony Baffoe, the Assistant Secretary of CAF who won the Sports Personality of the Year two years ago.

He hinted that three top international sports personalities including South African Sports Journalist, Mark Gleeson have been invited.

Kwabena Yeboah who attended the 2018 AIPS Congress in Switzerland said SWAG will for the first time host the AIPS Africa Congress at the Holiday Inn Hotel on April 6, 2019.

He commended MTN for standing for excellence and supporting the sports writers of Ghana for the past ten years.

He also said this year’s event would be climaxed with the rewarding of the best SWAG member who has contributed to the success of the association over the years.

Samuel Koranteng, Corporate Services Executive of MTN assured SWAG and Ghanaian sports personalities of their support. He commended SWAG for their consistency in the awards and said they would announce their package in a few weeks time.

Professor Peter Twumasi, Director General of the National Sports Authority (NSA) who graced the launch urged the sports media to continue the good work and profile rising sports stars.

He appealed to sports federations and organisations to unearth talents, and not be fighting or settling matters in the law courts. He noted that sports is big business with many benefits.

Present were Efua Falconer of the Corporate Affairs Department of MTN, William Ezah, SWAG General Secretary, Maurice Quansah, Editor of Graphic Sports / SWAG Vice President, Charles Osei Asibey and George Larry Botchway all executive members of SWAG.