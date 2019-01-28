George Afriyie Declares Intention To Contest For GFA Presidency Again

Former Vice President of the Ghana Football Association, GFA, George Afriyie, has reaffirmed his intentions to contest for the presidency of the country’s football governing body when nominations open.

This is in spite of revelations from the Number 12 investigative documentary of Anas Aremeyaw Anas, which implicated several members of Afriyie’s former working colleagues.

“I want to say it here now and clear. If the nominations are opened tomorrow, George Afriyie will pick his nomination form, get it endorsed and contest the GFA elections,” he told Godfred Akoto Boafo in a yet to be aired interview on Citi TV’s Face to Face.

In March 2018, the former Liberty Professionals and Okyeman Planners chief declared his intentions to contest the GFA presidency, opening up a possibility of coming up against his then boss, Kwesi Nyantakyi, in the elections which were scheduled to take place in 2019.

A month later in April, Afriyie was sacked as GFA vice president, following widespread reports of palpable discord between him and his boss Nyantakyi.

The Number 12 documentary led to a lifetime ban for Nyantakyi, and the GFA’s Executive Committee, of which George Afriyie is a member, being replaced by a Normalization Committee.

Ghana League Clubs Association Chairman, Kudjoe Fianoo; Tema Youth chief Wilfred Osei Parma; Great Olympics boss Fred Pappoe; and a few others have declared interest in running for the GFA presidency since the Number 12 aired.