Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: A Letter To My Fellow Ghanaians! –the Ten Years Challenge...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
2 hours ago | Football News

George Afriyie Declares Intention To Contest For GFA Presidency Again

By CitiNewsRoom
George Afriyie Declares Intention To Contest For GFA Presidency Again

Former Vice President of the Ghana Football Association, GFA, George Afriyie, has reaffirmed his intentions to contest for the presidency of the country’s football governing body when nominations open.

This is in spite of revelations from the Number 12 investigative documentary of Anas Aremeyaw Anas, which implicated several members of Afriyie’s former working colleagues.

“I want to say it here now and clear. If the nominations are opened tomorrow, George Afriyie will pick his nomination form, get it endorsed and contest the GFA elections,” he told Godfred Akoto Boafo in a yet to be aired interview on Citi TV’s Face to Face.

In March 2018, the former Liberty Professionals and Okyeman Planners chief declared his intentions to contest the GFA presidency, opening up a possibility of coming up against his then boss, Kwesi Nyantakyi, in the elections which were scheduled to take place in 2019.

A month later in April, Afriyie was sacked as GFA vice president, following widespread reports of palpable discord between him and his boss Nyantakyi.

The Number 12 documentary led to a lifetime ban for Nyantakyi, and the GFA’s Executive Committee, of which George Afriyie is a member, being replaced by a Normalization Committee.

Ghana League Clubs Association Chairman, Kudjoe Fianoo; Tema Youth chief Wilfred Osei Parma; Great Olympics boss Fred Pappoe; and a few others have declared interest in running for the GFA presidency since the Number 12 aired.

Football News
Powered By Modern Ghana
Holders Chelsea Draw Man Utd In FA Cup Fifth Round
Kalusha Bwalya: Zambian Legend's Ban Reduced On Appeal By Fifa
FIFPro Africa Division Meets In Accra On Jan 30
Chelsea Striker Morata Joins Atletico Madrid On Loan
TOP STORIES

Cedi Depreciation: Dr. Addison Defends the ¢5.1 at $1 Rate

3 hours ago

Ahmed's Death: Kennedy Agyapong Places ¢100,000 Ransom for K...

3 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line