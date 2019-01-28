FIFPro Africa Division Meets In Accra On Jan 30

Members from the FIFPro Africa division of the world players union will gather in Accra, Ghana for the 2019 finance committee meeting.

The meeting will be attended by 10 other member unions in Ghana at the Conference to be held at Alisa Hotel in Accra from the Wednesday 30th January 2019. Zambia, South Africa, Morocco, Botswana, Ivory Coast, DR Congo, Cameroon, Egypt, Zimbabwe, Gabon and Kenya.

The Professional Footballers Association (PFAG) will be represented by its Deputy General Secretary, Solomon Torson, also a member of the Africa Division Finance committee.

Also in attendance will be the Director of Communications for the African Division, Stephane Saint Raymond and Fifpro’s Mrs Frederique Winia and Mrs Reineke Hooft both from the Netherlands.

The FIFPro Division Africa consists of twelve member associations: Botswana, Cameroon, DR Congo, Egypt, Gabon, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Morocco, Namibia, South Africa, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

There is one observer (Tunisia).

Didier Drogba (Ivory Coast) is honorary president of Division Africa.

The board of Division Africa is led by secretary general Stéphane Burchkalter. The board members are Anthony Baffoe (Ghana), Cyrille Domoraud (Ivory Coast), Thulaganyo Gaoshubelwe (South Africa), Magdy Abdel Ghany (Egypt), Stacey Naris (Namibia) and Geremi Njitap (Cameroon),

Geremi Njitap represents Africa in the global FIFPro board.

