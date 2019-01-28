Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: A Letter To My Fellow Ghanaians! –the Ten Years Challenge...
CAF Confederation Cup

Egyptian Referee Mahmoud Zakaria To Officiate Al Hilal - Kotoko Clash

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Egyptian Referee Mahmoud Zakaria To Officiate Al Hilal - Kotoko Clash

Top Egyptian Referee Mahmoud Zakaria El Banna has been appointed by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to officiate Kotoko’s first match in the CAF Confederations Cup group stage where they will travel to Sudan to play Al Hilal.

The Egyptian will be assisted on the sidelines by compatriots Tahssen Abo El Sadat Bedyer and Youssef Wahid Youssef Elbosaty assistant line one and assistant line two respectively.

The highly anticipated clash will be played on Sunday, February 3, 2019 and kickoff time has been scheduled for 5:00pm GMT.

The group C opener will be one that both sides will want to win to give them an early chance of progressing to the knockout phase. The match will be played in Omdurman in Sudan where Al Hilal has been dominant when hosting any team.

In the other Group C game, Zambian heavyweights Zesco United and Nkana Red Devils will lock horns with not just 3 points at stake, but bragging rights as well.

