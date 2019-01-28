OFFICIAL: Hearts Terminate Camara N’Guessan Contract

Hearts of Oak have terminated the contract of Ivorian midfielder Camara N’Guessan by mutual consent.

The Phobians recruited the lanky midfielder before the 2017/18 Ghana Premier League campaign abruptly came to an end due to the airing of the Anas Aremeyaw Anas video that unravelled the rot in Ghana football.

The Ghanaian giants have, however, thanked the tall midfielder for his professional conduct during his stay at the club and as ell wished him well in his future endeavours.