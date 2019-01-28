Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: A Letter To My Fellow Ghanaians! –the Ten Years Challenge...
5 hours ago | Football News

Kotoko Defender Ahmed Adams Joins Ashantigold

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Former Asante Kotoko defender Ahmed Adams has completed his move to rivals Ashantigold.

The defender joins as a free agent after leaving the Porcupine Warriors two seasons ago.

Ahmed Adams joins the Miners ahead of the Normalisation Committee’s Special Tournament expected to begin next month.

Ashantigold have been busy despite the lack of competitive football country.

However, they were winners of the maiden edition of the Betway Cup which was held in Obuasi a fortnight ago.

Adams joins Eric Donkor, Richard Osei Agyeman, Isaac Quansah and Saddick Adams as players to cross carpets to join their regional rivals.

The 25-year-old previously played for Berekum Chelsea and Al Shoala in the Saudi Arabia.

Football News
