Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: A Letter To My Fellow Ghanaians! –the Ten Years Challenge...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
14 minutes ago | Football News

Hearts Confirm Parting Ways With Midfielder Camara N'Guessan

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Camara N'Guessan
Camara N'Guessan

Ghana Premier League giants, Accra Hearts of Oak has parted ways with midfielder Camara N'Guessan, the club confirmed the news via a twitter post earlier this afternoon.

The club has revealed that the contract of the player has been mutually terminated with the Ivorian ending his days at the club just two months into the tenure of new manager Kim Grant.

Kim Grant on the day of his unveiling stressed that players will lose their place if he found out they will not fit the way he wanted to play or did not possess the quality to play for the club. It is however unclear if that is the case with Camara.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo News Contributor
Football News
Powered By Modern Ghana
We’ll Release Mumuni To Kotoko — Ashgold CEO
Wu Lei: Espanyol Sign Chinese Winger Once Compared To Diego Maradona
Messi Is A Greater Player Than Maradona, Says Sir Alex Ferguson
Abdul Salam Slams Normalization Committee Chairman Dr Kofi Amoah
TOP STORIES

Gov't Reiterated Commitment To Free, Quality Education

7 hours ago

Ahmed's Murder: Police Engaged Fingerprint Experts And Carto...

7 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line